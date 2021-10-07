Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, hebrew bible, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, chronicles, 2 chronicles, דִּבְרֵי־הַיָּמִים, Diḇrê Hayyāmîm, hebrew bible, final book, ketuvim, tanakh, septuagint, Paralipoménōn,  Books of Paralipomenon, second chronicles, historical, ancient near east texts, anet,

Related collections

Flowers
763 photos · Curated by Drew Wickline
Flower Images
plant
flora
Pretty Food
84 photos · Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
Satisfying
28 photos · Curated by Mike Petrucci
satisfying
HQ Background Images
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking