“International Women’s Day” Pink is Good is a project carried out by the Veronesi Foundation and is made up of women with previously had beaten cancer, and now they run to raise found for women cancer research and to show, every day, to the world that they are still here and they still have a lot to say! Their pink shirt says (in Italian): Nothing stops the pink, Nothing stops women I have been honored to follow them along with their challenges (all types of races and marathons) and to photograph them throughout the year.

