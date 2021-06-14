Go to Jeremy Bezanger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
pyramid under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

ancient egypt
archaeologist
archeology
key of life
khufu
nile
ruins
Best Stone Pictures & Images
sunny
wonder
clear sky
Desert Images
hieroglyphs
landmark
statue
Sun Images & Pictures
temple
tomb
Tourism Pictures
carving
Free pictures

Related collections

Tempest
66 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
tempest
wafe
sea
surf views
23 photos · Curated by Olivier Brengues
surf
outdoor
sea
Evening
25 photos · Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
human
Sports Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking