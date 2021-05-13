Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
venedig
venice
flooring
corridor
floor
HD Grey Wallpapers
indoors
interior design
building
urban
path
walkway
HD Wood Wallpapers
hardwood
restaurant
cafe
architecture
arched
arch
flagstone
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Details
722 photos · Curated by Mel Hammer
detail
Brown Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
20210513: 3 years celly
99 photos · Curated by Claudio Schwarz
venice
venedig
building
Venice / Venezia
242 photos · Curated by Claudio Schwarz
venezium
venice
building