Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ben Hummitzsch
@benhumee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Leipzig, Deutschland
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 2000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
leipzig
deutschland
Lion Images
Animals Images & Pictures
zoo
Family Images & Photos
mammal
wildlife
Free pictures
Related collections
enchanting lands
47 photos · Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
All the Colour
281 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant
Luxury Coast
76 photos · Curated by Laguna Beach Realtor
coast
Beach Images & Pictures
sea