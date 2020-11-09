Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 9, 2020
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
siberian snow
russian winter
bokeh winter
geese graze
geese in winter
many geese
poultry
country house
geese
village
snowy
snowy weather
village life
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Iranians
2,733 photos
· Curated by Ashkan Forouzani
iranian
iranian person
iran
Up
29 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture
Welcome to the 6ix.
17 photos
· Curated by Patrick Tomasso
6ix
toronto
building