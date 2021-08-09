Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eddie Wingertsahn
@e_wingertsahn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cannon
cannons
bricks wall
fort
civil war
army
weapon
weaponry
mortar
Free pictures
Related collections
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Books
612 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images
NYC
479 photos
· Curated by nathan lewis
nyc
building
HD City Wallpapers