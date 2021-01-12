Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dave Pullis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
gym equipment on rack, weights, heavy plates, chains, medicine ball
Related tags
building
wristwatch
logo
trademark
symbol
tire
machine
factory
spoke
wheel
drink
beverage
clock tower
tower
architecture
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
FLOOD
74 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
flood
outdoor
sea
snow village
132 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
village
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
The Night Sky
787 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor