Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut, Egypt.
Related collections
The Masses of the Universe
306 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
friend
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos
· Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Inspiring
46 photos
· Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Related tags
architecture
building
pillar
column
ruins
archaeology
mortuary
pillars
cliff
rocky
blue sky
historic
entrance
valley of the queens
dead
death
scorching
hatshepsut
writing
valley of the kings
PNG images