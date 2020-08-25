Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chad Gray
@chaaaaaaaad
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #73: Chris Messina
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Messina
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology
Spiritual
140 photos
· Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
duck
waterfowl
ripple
mallard
wildlife
Free pictures