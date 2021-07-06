Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Amy Garrett-Williams
@algw04
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Abertillery, UK
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
abertillery
uk
Tree Images & Pictures
oak
Tree Images & Pictures
wales uk
welsh oak
wales
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
maple
maple leaf
sunlight
Free pictures
Related collections
Hitched
27 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
hitched
Wedding Backgrounds
marriage
Collection #138: Everlane
7 photos
· Curated by Everlane
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Car Images & Pictures
Light-Washed Tones
496 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor