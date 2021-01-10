Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Boese
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Altstadt Kleinbasel, Basel, Switzerland
Published on
January 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An empty street in the Altstadt of Klein Basel in Switzerland
Related collections
The View from In Here
449 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
view
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Livestock and Agriculture
202 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
N E U T R A L
493 photos
· Curated by BRUNO EMMANUELLE
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
Related tags
street
road
urban
HD City Wallpapers
building
town
transportation
vehicle
bike
bicycle
human
People Images & Pictures
switzerland
wheel
machine
path
walkway
altstadt kleinbasel
basel
tarmac
Creative Commons images