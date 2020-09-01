Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Klutsch
@bk71
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
September 1, 2020
NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stuttgart
deutschland
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
stack
Book Images & Photos
Blur Backgrounds
Book Images & Photos
text
Backgrounds
Related collections
SP
50 photos
· Curated by Daniela Castañeda
sp
Book Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers
books
17 photos
· Curated by Selena Wells
Book Images & Photos
library
HD Grey Wallpapers
writing
19 photos
· Curated by Ekaterina Fairuzova
writing
HD Grey Wallpapers
Book Images & Photos