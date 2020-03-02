Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michael Behrens
@mfbehrens99
Download free
Share
Info
Mole National Park, Ghana
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
elephant in nature
Related tags
wildlife
Elephant Images & Pictures
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
mole national park
ghana
savanna
outdoors
vegetation
bush
plant
walking
grassland
field
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Wildlife
25 photos
· Curated by Michael Behrens
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
WFS
5 photos
· Curated by William Rupp
wf
Elephant Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
G2G
15 photos
· Curated by vincent marmion
g2g
ghana
human