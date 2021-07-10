Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Farhad Ibrahimzade
@ferhadd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Man cutting tasty steak with sauce, salad on the table
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
meal
steak
dish
flat iron
HD Green Wallpapers
cuisine
flank steak
roast beef
barbecue
Texture Backgrounds
recipe
pepper
australian
sauce
rocket
dry aged
american
HD Pattern Wallpapers
rump
Backgrounds
Related collections
Atmospheric
288 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Nature
48 photos
· Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal