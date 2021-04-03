Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
COLLINS ASANTE ADOMA
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 90D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ghana people
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
clothing
shoe
footwear
man
finger
Free stock photos
Related collections
Clean
201 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
clean
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Photographers
130 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
Signs and Type
43 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds