Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
maxxup
@maxxup
Download free
Share
Info
Rossberg, Wollerau, Switzerland
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
magic green leave
Related collections
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos
· Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
Collection #27: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building
Seasons.
178 photos
· Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
Women Images & Pictures
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
fern
rossberg
wollerau
switzerland
magic
leave
Creative Commons images