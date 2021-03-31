Go to Zap Spin's profile
@zapspin
Download free
white and black concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Berlin, Deutschland
Published on Leica Camera AG, M Monochrom
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Built 1930-32. Architect Emil Fahrenkamp.

Related collections

Subtle September
51 photos · Curated by Geoffrey Datema
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
Tidy!
149 photos · Curated by Anton Darius
tidy
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking