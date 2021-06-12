Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manik Roy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 1500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pyrex Measuring Cup
Related tags
measuring cup
pyrex
flour
yeast
milk
dough
baking
cup
appliance
mixer
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Staircases
30 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
Nordic
38 photos
· Curated by Adrian Diaconescu
nordic
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos
· Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images