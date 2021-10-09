Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jorge Bermudez
@jorge_bermudez_r
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Germany
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Rock in middle of a black lake
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
germany
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
ripple
rock
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
land
paddle
oars
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
laying
cormorant
Sun Images & Pictures
monochrome
monochrome photography
lake
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Different Perspective
46 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
A walk through the garden
231 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
plant
Look Up
57 photos · Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers