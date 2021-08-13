Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thomas Brushel
@toms_photographs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hog Lake, United States
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Abandoned Car near Lake Hodges Dam, San Diego
Related tags
hog lake
united states
Mountain Images & Pictures
Desert Images
rusty car
so cal
abandoned
Car Images & Pictures
crash
offroad
vehicle
transportation
bush
plant
vegetation
rock
gravel
dirt road
road
Backgrounds
Related collections
Animals
368 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Collection #105: Amanda Hesser
9 photos
· Curated by Amanda Hesser
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Evening
25 photos
· Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
human
Sports Images