Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua Hoehne
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Published
on
March 8, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
mammal
wildlife
Lion Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mouth
lip
Free pictures
Related collections
Lovely non-humans
284 photos
· Curated by Claudia Tramon
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leeu
10 photos
· Curated by James Ryan
leeu
Animals Images & Pictures
Lion Images
BOOP
145 photos
· Curated by Lesley Ogle
boop
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal