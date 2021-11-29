Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kouji Tsuru
@pafuxu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 7_2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
clock tower
architecture
tower
analog clock
Clock Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Forgotten Places
63 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
forgotten
old
HD Grey Wallpapers
Drone Captures
1,141 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
STREET STYLE
320 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
style
street
People Images & Pictures