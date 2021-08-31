Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
cattle
Cow Images & Pictures
sheep
Free images
Related collections
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Moody Landscapes
38 photos
· Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor