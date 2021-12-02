Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
bead
accessories
accessory
jewelry
necklace
bead necklace
ornament
worship
prayer beads
rosary
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mother's Day
64 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
Education
207 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
education
Book Images & Photos
united state
Collection #105: Amanda Hesser
9 photos
· Curated by Amanda Hesser
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor