Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua Dixon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bowl
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
soup bowl
pottery
meal
cup
Free pictures
Related collections
Points and Triangles
211 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
yellow
125 photos · Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
Clean and Minimal
493 photos · Curated by Lauralee Flores
clean
minimal
HQ Background Images