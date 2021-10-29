Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Lai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Origami crane made from flower petal photographed on a seed pod.
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Paper Backgrounds
rock
soil
HD Art Wallpapers
origami
Free images
Related collections
Long empty roads
29 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
empty
road
highway
Color Palette
360 photos
· Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds