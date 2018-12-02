Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Olivier Collet
@ocollet
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2018
iPhone X
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
HD Red Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Autumn Leaves
186 photos
· Curated by Theresa Darwin
autumn leafe
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Mood Board
126 photos
· Curated by Deonnah Carolus
HD Grey Wallpapers
work
blog
Oak Room
33 photos
· Curated by Azalia Cummings
oak
Leaf Backgrounds
plant