Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Paul Wallingford
@paulcw3
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lunchtime
Related tags
rodent
eating
snacks
rodent eating
#squirrels
backyards
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
squirrel
rat
Public domain images
Related collections
The Floral Collection
251 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
The Sweet Smell
122 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Collection #138: Everlane
7 photos
· Curated by Everlane
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Car Images & Pictures