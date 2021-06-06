Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melody Ayres-Griffiths
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The old telegraph station in Castlemaine, Victoria, Australia
Related tags
australia
victoria
castlemaine
telegraph station
home decor
HD Wood Wallpapers
path
walkway
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Brick Wallpapers
wall
building
architecture
door
corner
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
That was Brutal
51 photos
· Curated by Harry Knight
concrete
building
architecture
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human