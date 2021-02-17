Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kurt Liebhaeuser
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Munich, Deutschland
Published
on
February 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
blooming borage plants with bees and flies
Related tags
munich
deutschland
borretsch
plants wallpaper
Bee Pictures & Images
insects
borage
gardening
flies
plant
potted plant
pottery
vase
jar
Flower Images
blossom
planter
herbs
geranium
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
The Colors of India
58 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Color Wallpapers
india
People Images & Pictures
Glasses
72 photos
· Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
Shopping
54 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store