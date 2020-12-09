Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melanie Lim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Aged uncle rolling dough in a street market in Malaysia.
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
hat
pants
denim
jeans
building
worker
factory
hardhat
helmet
manufacturing
Free pictures
Related collections
Christian
142 photos
· Curated by Ben White
HD Christian Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Light & Shadow
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures