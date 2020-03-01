Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Adams Korir
@koriradams
Download free
Share
Info
Mombasa Island, Mombasa, Kenya
Published on
March 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A curious orange-yellow coloured bird resting on a leaf
Related collections
animal stock
779 photos
· Curated by Megan conway
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Africa
52 photos
· Curated by Wendy Brooks
africa
outdoor
Animals Images & Pictures
birds
83 photos
· Curated by Cassandra Kinlyside
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
finch
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
finch
canary
mombasa island
mombasa
kenya
head
Free stock photos