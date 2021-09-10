Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mathias P.R. Reding
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Street Photography
Share
Info
Strasbourg, France
Published
on
September 10, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
strasbourg
france
street photography
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
HD Art Wallpapers
pillar
column
canvas
path
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #35: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
lines
106 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
line
road
building
Patterns
482 photos
· Curated by Sarah Bowman
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images