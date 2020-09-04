Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Historic Methodist Church Building circa 1868
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brick Backgrounds
building
architecture
wall
postal office
shelter
outdoors
countryside
Nature Images
rural
planetarium
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Winter Tones
318 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Travel the World
177 photos · Curated by Katie Moum
Travel Images
human
building
Mothers Day
35 photos · Curated by Marion Wug
Mothers Day Images
mother
child