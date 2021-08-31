Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yakov Leonov
@yakovleonov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Albany, Albany, United States
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
NYS Museum
Related tags
albany
united states
brutalist
brutalism
architecture
fuji
new york state
nys
staircase
concrete
gutter
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Portraits
116 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Homegrown
17 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Minimalism
93 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers