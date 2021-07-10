Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 2 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Workspaces
621 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
technic
66 photos · Curated by Markus Spiske
technic
camera
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage
207 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
Vintage Backgrounds
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking