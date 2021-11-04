Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eric Hz
@erichz_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
maple
photo
photography
Free stock photos
Related collections
Computer
39 photos · Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office
Interesting Doors
116 photos · Curated by Erin Phillips
door
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
People
65 photos · Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor