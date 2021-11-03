Go to Andra C Taylor Jr's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 7
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

corridor
floor
indoors
housing
building
flooring
lobby
room
concrete
architecture
Backgrounds

Related collections

Urban / Geometry
883 photos · Curated by Vitaliy Grin
geometry
urban
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking