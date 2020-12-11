Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rose Miller
@theghostis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Christmas tree branch and lights
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
branch
Light Backgrounds
plant
Brown Backgrounds
abies
pollen
Animals Images & Pictures
photography
photo
invertebrate
Backgrounds
Related collections
Interiors
389 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
interior
indoor
furniture
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Romance
689 photos
· Curated by Andrea P
romance
couple
Love Images