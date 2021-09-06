Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Phạm Chung 🇻🇳
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
female
plant
vegetation
outdoors
dress
Women Images & Pictures
fashion
gown
robe
evening dress
face
footwear
shoe
photo
photography
pants
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos
· Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
Noir
359 photos
· Curated by Paul Samulyak
noir
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers