Go to Levi Meir Clancy's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green palm trees on brown sand under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Israel
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

West Bank.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

israel
judea and samaria
palestine
west bank
palestinian territories
Nature Images
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
land
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Food
98 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking