Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Florin Bică
@florin81
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 23, 2020
DSC-HX300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Leaves. Lamp. Plant.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
rug
ivy
Related collections
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos
· Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Automobiles
45 photos
· Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
put type over this
92 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Flower Images
plant
flora