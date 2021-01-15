Go to Laura Highgrace's profile
@laurahighgrace
Download free
low angle photography of high rise building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
The Vessel, Hudson Yards, New York, NY, USA
Published on iPhone 11
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The Vessel, New York.

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking