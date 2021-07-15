Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adam Rhodes
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
DJI, FC230
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Aerial drone photograph of a quarry
Related tags
mining
rock
working
dji drone
aerial
birdseye view
quarry
Best Stone Pictures & Images
mine
machinery
working man
land
dji mavic air
quarry work
quarry machines
stone quarry
digging
minerals
raw material
raw materials
Creative Commons images
Related collections
mine
7 photos
· Curated by Amin Ahmad Ahmadi
mine
mining
vehicle
Mine / Quarry (Industry)
15 photos
· Curated by Alex Cavaco
industry
quarry
mine
Advaita
26 photos
· Curated by Oris Sheol
advaitum
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor