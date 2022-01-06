Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christopher Jeremis Parulian
@chrstphrjps
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gunung Salak, Pasawahan, Sukabumi Regency, West Java, Indonesia
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Aplle, Iphone 6S
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gunung salak
pasawahan
sukabumi regency
west java
indonesia
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Volcano Pictures & Images
eruption
weather
HD Water Wallpapers
azure sky
HD Sky Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Camping and festivals
48 photos · Curated by Social Bods
festival
camping
outdoor
Focus on Red
326 photos · Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Life
56 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
Life Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers