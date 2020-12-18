Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Visual Stories || Micheile
@micheile
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
scissors
Holiday Backgrounds
Holiday Backgrounds
fest
seasonal
season
hobby
cinnamon
decor
decorate
Light Backgrounds
Christmas Images
ornament
ornaments
greetings
glue
wrapping paper
gingerbread man
craft
december
Free stock photos
Related collections
Savannah animals
26 photos · Curated by Charles Lalonde
savannah
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Gradient Scapes
17 photos · Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #43: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
building
street
outdoor