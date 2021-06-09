Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vitya Lapatey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
X-S10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
plant
Grass Backgrounds
land
vegetation
lake
reservoir
pond
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
yard
Backgrounds
Related collections
CHRISTMAS, SNOW AND WINTER
101 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kosinska
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas
315 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Summer Tones
156 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures