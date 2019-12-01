Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Khloé Kieu
@khloez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
The Coffee House, Trung Kính, Yen Hoa, Cầu Giấy, Hanoi, Vietnam
Published
on
December 1, 2019
Canon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
espresso
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
the coffee house
trung kính
yen hoa
cầu giấy
hanoi
vietnam
cup
coffee cup
People Images & Pictures
human
pottery
Public domain images
Related collections
Easter
47 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Easter Images
Flower Images
egg
All You Need Is Love (Couples)
1,475 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures
Morning.
118 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
morning
Coffee Images
cup