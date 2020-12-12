Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
J Lee
@babybluecat
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dried flowers (Korean wild chrysanthemum).
Related tags
Flower Images
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Flower Images
chrysanthemum
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
blossom
pollen
petal
asteraceae
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
hornet
insect
invertebrate
wasp
andrena
daisies
daisy
jar
vase
Free pictures
Related collections
FG for Composites
54 photos
· Curated by Justin Thornton
outdoor
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flowers
140 photos
· Curated by Selina Rebel
Flower Images
plant
blossom
A Playlist
482 photos
· Curated by Profinder Webmail
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
usa